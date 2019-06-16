Celebrating fathers making a special impact

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – Black fathers who serve as role models for their children were honored today in Chattanooga as a part of Father’s Day celebrations.

The Chattanooga Festival of Black Arts and Ideas held a gospel event to recognize black fathers, called Black Fathers Matter.

In addition to music, there was brunch and an awards ceremony for the Extraordinary Black Dad.

Organizers say they are glad they could honor men who step up for their kids, despite stereotypes that try to prove otherwise.

“People call them deadbeats and say they are not there, but statistically they are better with their children than another ethnicity. They are there more often they take care of them more often, but I think it has been an unfair characterization of our black fathers,” said organizer Ricardo Morris.

The festival runs until Wednesday and is in honor of Juneteenth.