Babe Ruth jersey sells for $5.64 million at auction

Firefighters battle occupational cancer
Since 2002, almost 2 out of 3 firefighters who died in the line of duty died of cancer, as today’s fires produce an ever-more toxic brew of chemicals, yet many sickened first responders are being denied workers’ comp benefits
7H ago
Patients skipping prescriptions as prices rise
When Maryanne Perry lost her health insurance coverage, she discovered a $50 copay would jump to $1,000 a month
Jun 14
King Arthur flour recall in multistate E. coli outbreak
The action involves more than 14,000 cases made by Archer Daniels Midland and sold by retailers including Walmart
Jun 14
U.N. says Ebola outbreak still not a global emergency
Ebola outbreak has killed more than 1,400 people since it was declared in August, making it the second-deadliest in history
Jun 14
Doctor risked career to protect moms and babies
Dr. Judy Robinson told “Whistleblower” she’d rather lose her job than look the other way
Jun 14