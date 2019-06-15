Plane skids off runway at Newark International Airport

An inbound plane skidded off the runway at New York Liberty International Airport in New Jersey on Saturday, authorities said. United Airlines flight 627 from Denver came in at 1 p.m.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said the plane skidded off the pavement after landing. It got stuck in the grassy area off the landing strip. No injuries have been reported, the FAA said.

Newark temporarily stopped accepting arrivals and departures.

Passengers used a staircase to get off the plane and were taken by bus back to the terminal, CBS New York reported.