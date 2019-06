CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – Chattanooga Police are reporting a drug bust including 50 lbs of marijuana in Hixson on Friday, June 14th.

Officers with the Narcotics Unit arrested Delores Lawrence on possession and resale of drug charges.

They confiscated the marijuana along with 23 lbs of THC oil.

The discovery was made after investigators stopped Lawrence while she was loading boxes into a vehicle on the 5200 block of Donlyn Drive.

She is being held in the Hamilton County Jail.