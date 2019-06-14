Weather Update: Friday Morning’s Forecast – June 14th, 2019

Tennessee Valley (WDEF) – A Real Treat Weather Wise For The Next Couple Of Days, Then Changes Taking Shape For Next Week.



Clear skies will continue through the morning. it will be quite cool, with lows in the mid to upper 40’s, with low 50’s here in the city itself.

Lots of sunshine and great looking weather for the rest of Friday ! Highs will be around 80, and as an added plus, we’ll see lower humidity as well.

Clear and pleasant again for Friday night, with lows in the upper 50’s to around 60.

Mostly sunny, continued dry, and warmer for Saturday with highs back in the mid to upper 80’s. Very warm and more humid on Sunday, for Father’s Day, with isolated late day showers and storms possible and highs in the upper 80’s.

A more unsettled pattern for next week, with scattered showers and storms more likely with highs in the mid 80’s and lows closer to 70.

