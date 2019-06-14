Union vote at Volkswagen Chattanooga fails

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – A vote to unionize the Chattanooga Volkswagen plant has failed.

The United Auto Workers wanted to represent the workers of the plant.

Over the last several day, 17-hundred eligible voters had the chance to vote on the issue.

1,609 votes were cast during the three days of voting.

That represented 93 percent of the work force.

Volkswagen officials say 776 employees voted to be represented by the United Auto Workers and 833 employees voted against it.

President and CEO of Volkswagen Chattanooga Frank Fischer released this statement: “On behalf of Volkswagen, I want to thank all of our Chattanooga production and maintenance employees for their participation in this week’s vote on the question of union representation. Our employees have spoken. Pending certification of the results by the NLRB and a legal review of the election, Volkswagen will respect the decision of the majority.”