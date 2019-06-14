U.S. Army celebrates 244th birthday

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Today is the 244th birthday of the United States Army.

The officer in charge of Army recruiting for the entire Southeast United States was in town for the event.

Brigade Commander Col. Mark Olin of the 2nd Recruiting Brigade in Huntsville, Alabama made the trip to Chattanooga today to celebrate the Army’s Birthday.

Staff Sergeant Justin Soucy cut the cake with a saber to mark the occasion.

Col. Olin says the the formation of the Army under the command of General George Washington in 1775, has a greater significance than most people realize.

“When you say that date, what most people don’t realize is that the United States Army, our Army, is actually older than the nation itself. And the connection that most people don’t make with that is that had we not established the Army, there would be no nation today. It is, it is America’s Army that won our independence.”

Col. Olin says they’ve already signed 15,000 recruits this year, but they’re always looking for more qualified young men and women.