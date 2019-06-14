Postponed Chattanooga Red Wolves, Tormenta Game Rescheduled

(chattredwolves.com) – The USL League One regular season contest between South Georgia Tormenta FC and Chattanooga Red Wolves SC has been rescheduled for Wednesday, August 21 at 8 p.m. ET at Erk Russell Park.

The originally scheduled match was postponed before it started on Saturday, June 8 due to lingering lightning in the Statesboro, Georgia area.

Both clubs return to action this Saturday, June 15. Tormenta FC plays at home against Orlando City B, while Chattanooga Red Wolves take on the Richmond Kickers at City Stadium to end the club’s two-week road run. The Red Wolves visited Richmond on April 27 for the first-ever meeting, but ultimately fell 1-0 to the Kickers.

The Red Wolves will kick off a three-game home stand next Saturday, June 22 as the team hosts Greenville Triumph SC. The match marks the third and final regular season meeting between the two clubs.