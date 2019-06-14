Multi-county chase ends with wreck at Ooltewah exit of I 75

OOLTEWAH, Tennessee (WDEF) – A chase and wreck forced police to shutdown I 75 south during rush hour Friday afternoon.

Police tell us that the chase actually started in Loudon, Tennessee.

Suspect Theonda Jerome Thorne was spotted in Loudon and chased down I 75 all the way back to Hamilton County.

He was wanted here on robbery charges.

The chase finally ended at the Ooltewah exit.

Police tell us he “struck somebody” and came to a stop.

Thorne is now in custody.

Police diverted southbound traffic off the interstate while they worked the crash scene.

Traffic is back open now.