Mocs Add Cincinnati Transfer Tyrin Summers

(gomocs.com) UTC head football coach Rusty Wright announced the addition of graduate transfer Tyrin Summers today. Summers spent the last three seasons at Cincinnati and has two years of eligibility remaining at UTC where he is pursuing a Master’s Degree in Criminal Justice.

Summers was a three-star prep product coming out of Clewiston High School in Clewiston, Fla. There he starred at both receiver and running back and was a member of the National Honor Society. He enrolled at Cincinnati in January 2016 and redshirted the following season. He saw his first action against Alabama State in 2018.

- Advertisement -

“We are continuing to fill needs with some quality student-athletes and Tyrin will certainly help us,” stated Wright. “He is an outstanding student who has already earned his undergraduate degree. We also expect him to have an impact on the football field.”

Summers was also a track star in high school, competing in the FHSAA 2A State Championships as a senior. He is the fifth transfer to join the Mocs this summer, including T.J. Cammack (Navy), Kam Jones(Louisville), Jay Person (Appalachian State) and Kayne Roberts (North Carolina).