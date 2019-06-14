KFC in Kimball burns Thursday Night

KIMBALL, Tennessee (WDEF) – A fast food restaurant right off I 24 was destroyed by fire Thursday night.

The fire broke out at the KFC in Kimball, Tennessee around 9 PM local time.

No one was hurt.

Units from the Kimball and South Pittsburg fire departments battled the blaze, but could not stop it when it got to the kitchen grease. They brought it under control, but it flared back up again later in the night.

The building is a total loss.

But Kimball’s mayor says the owner are already talking about re-building.