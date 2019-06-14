Hagrid ride at Universal draws 10-hour line

Committed “Harry Potter” fans proved that muggles will do just about anything to be a part of the magic. Droves of people waited in line for 10 hours to ride the new Hagrid Roller Coaster in the Wizarding World of Harry Potter at Universal Studios in Orlando.

“Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure,” drew huge crowds to the park before it even opened. Once they got inside, the wait for the ride was 600 minutes at 9:17 a.m., CBS Miami reports. By 2 p.m., the wait time went down to 300 minutes – just a mere five hours.

It also rained for part of the day, weather reports show. So not only were park patrons battling crowds, they were also dealing with the weather.

Was the roller coaster worth the 10-hour wait? To some people, it was worth even more. “Hagrid exceeded my highest of expectations. I waited 13+ hours for it and I swear I’d never do that for anything else. What a revolutionary ride,” one park goer tweeted. Several others had similar opinions.

Hagrid exceeded my highest of expectations. I waited 13+ hours for it and I swear I’d never do that for anything else. What a revolutionary ride. — 🌻🌸annie🌸🌻 (@Calloushearts13) June 14, 2019

I waited 11 hours for Hagrid’s Motorbike Adventure. Was it worth it? Yes! Best coaster in Orlando? Possibly, Mako is awesome but the theming and other special features is no comparison. The roller coaster is a combination of Verbolten, Cheetah Hunt, and Wave Breaker. pic.twitter.com/46AEfaAxBI — Jordan (@jpeek8) June 14, 2019

The ride is Florida’s longest roller coast track, according to CBS Miami. It also has a much-talked-about drop track moment, which is a first for Florida rollercoasters.

The ride takes guests on a high-speed journey through the Forbidden Forrest, where Hagrid has commandeered an ancient castle. Hagrid runs his Care of Magical Creatures class, and guests are invited to join in. They encounter several iconic creatures from the world of Harry Potter – Hagrid’s three-headed dog Fluffy, blast-ended skrewts, Cornish pixies, centaurs, and unicorns, CBS Miami says.

The ride replaced the Dragon Challenge, a dueling roller coaster that closed in 2017. It is located outside the village of Hogsmeade. So, maybe fans can grab a pint of Butterbeer before hopping on line for their days-long wait.

“Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventures” drew a crowd outside of Universal Studios in Olrando before it even opened. Some guests waited 10 hours or more to go on it. Universal