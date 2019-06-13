Weather Update: Thursday Morning’s Forecast – June 13th, 2019

Tennessee Valley (WDEF) – A Real Treat Weather Wise For The Next Couple Of Days!



Thursday morning: A few areas of fog possible thanks to last night’s rain, but otherwise expect decreaing clouds, breezy conditions and cooler temperatures. Lows today between 60 & 65.

- Advertisement -

Thursday Afternoon: Mostly sunny, breezy, and pleasant weather returning, with some sunshine and highs staying in the mid & upper 70’s. Clear and comfortably cool Thursday night heading into Friday Morning. Are you ready for this ? Lows by Friday morning in the low 50’s, with a few areas away from the city dropping into the upper 40’s. Sunny and beautiful Friday afternoon with highs around 80.

Partly cloudy, continued dry, and warmer for Saturday with highs back in the mid 80’s. Warm and humid Sunday with a few late day showers and storms possible and highs in the upper 80’s.

More unsettled for next week with scattered showers and storms a little more likely with highs in the mid 80’s.

Make sure you & your family stay in touch with us. Remember the Storm Team 12 app can always bring you the latest weather alerts for your location as well as Titan Radar. Download it for free from your app store – just search “WDEF Weather”.

1