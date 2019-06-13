Tiffany Holbert Disappearance

CHATTANOOGA, Tennessee (WDEF)- Today marks one year since Tiffany Holbert disappeared.

Tiffany went for an evening walk in Dunlap.

Dunlap Police say security footage shows her getting into a red car at the Sequatchie Valley Electric Co-op.

Officers found the car and the driver in Rhea County, but there have not been any more leads.

There have been possible sightings of Tiffany in the Dayton and Rhea County area, but none of them have been confirmed.

Lead Detective Bryan Walker says, “The Dunlap Police department and the T.B.I have an open, ongoing investigation of the case. If anyone has any information, (we) encourage them to call the Dunlap Police Department at (423) 949-3319.