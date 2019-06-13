Tennessee Wins All Star Baseball Showdown Against Georgia

Rossville, GA-(WDEF-TV) The local Tennessee-Georgia All Star baseball game went down on Thursday night at Ridgeland high school, and Tennessee won the annual affair 4-2. Georgia trailed 2-0 going into the bottom of the sixth when they scored a pair of runs, including an RBI single from Northwest Whitfield’s David Ramirez. The game remained tied at two until Tennessee scored twice in the top of the ninth to get that 4-2 victory. The rosters for each team were made up of the top high school baseball seniors from the recently completed high school season.