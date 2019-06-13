Sarah Sanders leaving White House, Trump says

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders is leaving the White House, President Trump tweeted Thursday afternoon. She is leaving at the end of the month, and Mr. Trump suggested she would do well to run for governor in Arkansas.

“After 3 1/2 years, our wonderful Sarah Huckabee Sanders will be leaving the White House at the end of the month and going home to the Great State of Arkansas,” the president wrote. “She is a very special person with extraordinary talents, who has done an incredible job! I hope she decides to run for Governor of Arkansas – she would be fantastic. Sarah, thank you for a job well done!”

Sanders has served in the White House since the beginning of Mr. Trump’s presidency, taking over for Sean Spicer when he left that role.

Trending News

- Advertisement -

CBS News reported exactly a year ago that Sanders had been telling friends she intended to leave the administration at the end of the year, but that timeline was drawn out.

White House press briefings became less and less frequent under Sanders. It’s unclear if that will change with anyone who replaces her.

It isn’t immediately clear who will replace her.

The job of White House press secretary is challenging under any presidency — but arguably, particularly under Mr. Trump, who oftentimes contradicts his own staff on Twitter or in gaggles with reporters.

Vice President Mike Pence thanked Sanders for her service.

“Thank you to @PressSec Sarah Sanders for her service to our Administration & our nation!” the vice president tweeted. “She’s a patriot who worked tirelessly every day to deliver on @POTUS‘ America First Agenda. @SecondLady and I wish Sarah, Bryan & the kids all the best in their future endeavors! THANK YOU!”