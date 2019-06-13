Plans announced for Chipotle in Chattanooga

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — A popular fast food chain is coming to Chattanooga.

A spokesperson for Chipotle says the new restaurant will come to town in the fall. This comes after a posting of a manager position was circulating on social media. Before, people had to go to the Nashville, Knoxville or Atlanta areas to get their Chipotle fix. People from Chattanooga say overall they are excited about this news.

“Obviously, chains are kind of a debate happening. Because local restaurants really do need to be supported, but there is not really a local restaurant that does what Chipotle does. So I think it is awesome that we are getting one,” Rachel Woodard said.