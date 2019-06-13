Montgomery Beats the Lookouts 4-2 to Clinch First Half Division Title

(lookouts.com) The Chattanooga Lookouts hung around as long as they could in the 4-2 loss to Montgomery Thursday. The Biscuits win secured the first half division title and an automatic spot in the playoffs in September. Montgomery wasted little time taking the lead in the first inning with a Josh Lowe home run and an RBI base hit by Brett Sullivan. Tejay Antone settled in and held the fort for the next four innings. The Lookouts had five hits over the same period, but they didn’t score until the sixth inning, which included an RBI double from Gavin LaValley.