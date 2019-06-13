Military tank shuts down I-75

CLEVELAND, Tennessee (WDEF)- Traffic is now open after I-75 Southbound was shut down for most of the day Friday.

This happened by exit 27 near Paul Huff Parkway in Cleveland.

Tennessee Highway Patrol Sargent Alan Bailey says a wide load trailer was puling a military tank that was traveling southbound.

The trailer pulled off the interstate for a moment and when it began to get back onto the interstate, the tank shifted off of the trailer.

All lanes were closed as crews worked to clear the scene.

Traffic was diverted off of Exit 27 onto Paul Huff Parkway and around to Exit 25.