Weather Update: Wednesday Morning’s Forecast – June 12th, 2019

Tennessee Valley (WDEF) – Some Very Pleasant June Days Ahead, Plus A Warmer & Wetter Weekend.



Some clouds will continue to move in through in through the morning It will be mild, with lows in the low to mid 60’s.

- Advertisement -

Wednesday Afternoon: Increasing clouds later today, with a few afternoon showers and storms moving in from the Southwest. Highs will stay in the upper 70’s to near 80. 86 degrees is our seasonal high for the 12th of June. Any showers will move off to the East Wednesday night, as lows fall back in the low 60’s.

Dry, breezy, and pleasant weather returns for Thursday with some sunshine and highs staying in the upper 70’s. Lows Thursday night in the low to mid 50’s. Sunny and beautiful on Friday, with highs around 80.

Dry and warmer for Saturday with highs back in the upper 80’s as scattered afternoon showers and a few storms will be possible by the end of the weekend and the beginning of next week.

Make sure you & your family stay in touch with us. Remember the Storm Team 12 app can always bring you the latest weather alerts for your location as well as Titan Radar. Download it for free from your app store – just search “WDEF Weather”.

1