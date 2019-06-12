The Spice Girls are getting an animated movie

For fans of 90s pop music, a new movie is coming to spice up your life. Paramount Animation is releasing an animated Spice Girls movie — and all five members of the iconic girl group are said to be on board.

The film is in early development with other 2020 releases, the Hollywood Reporter revealed Wednesday. According to Variety, the film will feature the girl group as superheroes with a “girl power” message.

Melanie Brown (Scary), Emma Bunton (Baby), Melanie Chisholm (Sporty), Geri Halliwell (Ginger) and Victoria Beckham (Posh) will all be involved. The movie will give fans what they really, really want — both classic Spice Girls music as well as new songs.

The Spice Girls “had an idea that we’ve been developing,” Paramount Animation president Mireille Soria told The Hollywood Reporter. “They are very involved.”

Music mogul Simon Fuller is set to produce the film, which will be written by Karen McCullah and Kiwi Smith, the writers behind “Legally Blonde” and “10 Things I Hate About You.” A director has not yet been announced.

The Spice Girls, formed in 1994, have been back in the spotlight in recent years. A “Spice World” reunion tour — featuring all of the original members except Victoria Beckham — kicked off last month. The tour marks their first performances together since the 2012 Olympics.

The animated feature will be the second Spice Girls movie, following 1997’s “Spice World” — a hit at the box office but not with critics. While it doesn’t yet have a title or release date, when it does hit theaters, that’s where you wannabe.