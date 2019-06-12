Residents question traffic issues about Snow Hill Road homes

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – The Hamilton County commission got an earful this morning about a proposed housing development in the Ooltewah area.

The developer is proposing building around 450 homes on Snow Hill Road.

- Advertisement -

He says they will fill the need for new Volkswagen employees.

But neighbors like Melissa Cain are worried about the traffic strain those homes will put on the area.

“We’ve had over forty accidents we have accident reports too, in the past two years in that block. Deadly. Helicopter lifts. The whole thing.”

Developer Billy McCoy said “We’ve done a traffic study, a speed study, and we also had five years worth of accident reports, so we’ve got a full – we complied everything and all of that is in that report that Todd’s got.”

The commission could vote on the rezoning at the next meeting.