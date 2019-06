CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Chattanooga Police are investigating another early morning shooting.

The 34 year old male showed up at the hospital with a gunshot wound after 6 AM.

- Advertisement -

He told officers he was shot on 10th Avenue.

He says he was riding a bicycle and stopped an an intersection when the man came up to him.

If you have any any information on the shooting, please call 423-698-2525 or submit a tip via the CPD Mobile App. You can remain anonymous.