Mick Jagger “feeling good” and prepping for tour after heart surgery

Mick Jagger said he’s “feeling good” in first interview since having heart surgery months ago. The “Rolling Stones” frontman spoke to Toronto radio station Q107 Tuesday ahead of his North American summer concert tour that he had to postpone until later this month.

While recovering, the rocker said he’s been preparing with his bandmates for their “No Filter” tour. Their opening date is scheduled for June 21 in Chicago.

“Been rehearsing a lot lately in the last few weeks … This morning [I did] a bit of gym,” he told Q107. “Nothing crazy. Then I go into rehearsal with the rest of the band.”

The band is even trying to spice things up and perform lesser used songs, according to Jagger.

“We’re trying to pick some ones we haven’t done in recent years, stuff we haven’t done before,” he said. “Most of the time people don’t want too much unusual. People like a little bit unusual. They don’t want 100 percent unusual.”

In case there was any doubt Jagger would return, during his post-surgery recovery, he shared a 22-second video of his workout on Twitter and it showed him moving fluidly to The Wombats’ song “Techno Fan.” He didn’t include any text in the tweet, but the footage speaks for itself — surgery wasn’t going to hold him back from performing on stage.

“There’s always different ways of doing things,” Jagger joked.

The Rolling Stones announced on March 30 that the band was postponing their tour over health reasons involving Jagger. He reportedly had successful surgery less than a week later. Drudge Report first reported Jagger was going to have heart valve surgery.