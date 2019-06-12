Community Reaction to Unions

CHATTANOOGA, Tennessee (WDEF)- Volkswagen employees and the UAW have been constantly fighting to unionize the plant here in Chattanooga.

Chattanooga’s VW plant is the only plant in the world that does not have a union.

Union fights are not only happening here, but they are also world wide.

Adam Bruce who is from England says, “It’s so important to have a union. It’s kind of like a double edge sword, because you need a union to fight for your rights and help you out as much as possible. But of course, like where I’m from back home, you know, we’ve had a lot of problems with the factories at the moment and a lot of the unions have not been able to fight for all of the thousands of people losing their jobs because they are usually in conflict with somewhere else as well.”

Local Chattanoogans are also torn between the thought of unionizing.

Chattanoogan Scott Foreman says, “If it benefits, it’s theirs to decide and I think that it should be a fair vote on what they should do and I didn’t realize what the circumstances were the circumstances that they are. But, I think that maybe it’s a good fit. I don’t know, I’ve worked for union and non-union. But uh I hope their vote goes their way and their employees are taken care of.”

The last vote was held in 2014 and it was a close call, but ultimately it failed.

Workers will be voting until Friday and the anticipation is high.