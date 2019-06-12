Cleveland trying to stop graffiti vandalism

CLEVELAND, Tennessee (WDEF) – Cleveland Police are asking the public to help them catch a graffiti spray painter in the city.
They shared several examples of the tags applied to AT&T electrical boxes and the backside of the entrance to to upscale Anatole subdivision.
These cases happened between 1-4:30 on Saturday.
If you have information on who might be responsible, please contract the Cleveland Police Department.
You can leave a confidential tip on their Facebook page or call 423-476-7511 to report.
