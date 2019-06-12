CFC Post Second Straight Shut Out Beating Atlanta 3-0

Chattanooga-(WDEF-TV) The Chattanooga FC posted a 3-0 league win over Atlanta SC on Wednesday at Fort Finley Stadium. It marks the CFC’s second consecutive shut out as they beat Nashville 4-0 on Saturday. Felipe Oliveira got the first goal of the match against Atlanta near the nine minute mark. He took a long pass and used his shoulder to nudge the ball from the defender and then knock home the goal from close range. It remained 1-0 at halftime. Zecca got the first goal of the second half after taking a pass from Cameron Woodfin. He shook a defender and booted it home from just inside the box. Moments later and Woodfin added the third goal of the evening. He took a pass from Caleb Cole and quickly blasted it past the goalie to make the final tally 3-0.

Said Oliveira:”Scoring the first goal is always important because you set the tone of the game. The other team is forced to come out and attack us to try to get a goal back. So that leaves gaps in the back. That’s why it’s crucial to score the first goal, so you can be in control of the game from the start.”

Said head coach Bill Elliott:”They put you under pressure. They’re very athletic. They’ve got some great individual talent going forward. So they do put you under pressure. Until you kind of get that third goal, it’s a little nervy over there on the bench.”