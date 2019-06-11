Woman who entered Mar-a-Lago illegally seeks to be own attorney

A Chinese woman charged with illegally entering President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort could soon learn whether she will be allowed to act as her own attorney.

Yujing Zhang’s request to fire her public defenders and represent herself is scheduled to be heard Tuesday by U.S. District Judge Roy Altman in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

- Advertisement -

Zhang stunned Altman last month by saying she wanted represent herself. He tried to dissuade her but said he would allow it if she were found competent.

Trending News

Assistant federal public defender Kristy Militello wrote in court documents last week that Zhang wouldn’t meet with a psychologist, but has appeared mentally competent in interviews with her attorneys.

The 33-year-old Zhang has pleaded not guilty to charges of trespassing March 30 at Mar-a-Lago and lying to Secret Service agents. A federal judge denied bail for Zhang, saying there was an “extreme risk of flight” if she were released.

When arrested on March 30, Zhang was carrying two passports, four cellphones, a laptop, an external hard drive and a thumb drive possibly containing malware. In her hotel room, Secret Service agents found a device for detecting hidden cameras and $8,000 cash. She is not charged with espionage, but the FBI is still investigating, and prosecutors say that future charges are possible.

Zhang was indicted in April on charges of lying to federal agent and illegal entering of a restricted area. She faces up to five years if convicted.