Woman accused of shooting officer appears in court

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — The woman and the Chattanooga Police Officer she is accused of shooting, appeared in Hamilton County Court for the first time.

Brandi Burton is charged with Aggravated Assault and Reckless Endangerment.

This stems from an incident more than a week ago where a Chattanooga Police officer was shot outside of the Waffle House on East 23rd Street.

A police report states he was shot in the leg during a scuffle with Burton at the Waffle House parking lot.

Burton’s preliminary hearing was pushed back, so she could finalize her attorney.

He says this was an accident.

“My client was being threatened by another person at the time. She had no intention of shooting anybody. There has been a long history of threats involving one of the other victims in this case,” said Bill Speek, an attorney.

The officer who was shot was seen limping in and out of the courtroom.

Burton will be back in court on June 25.