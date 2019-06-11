Weather Update: Tuesday Morning’s Forecast – June 11th, 2019

Tennessee Valley (WDEF) – Some Very Pleasant June Days Ahead!

Expect fair skies to continue through the morning. It will be breezy, less humid, lower dewpoints and a little cooler start for the morning with lows between 60-62.

Tuesday Afternoon: Lots of sunshine, breezy, and pleasant weather to continue. Highs will fall between 81-83. Some clouds, but continued dry and mild Tuesday night with lows in the low 60’s.

A few isolated late-afternoon showers and storms will pop up for Wednesday, with highs in the upper 70’s to near 80. As of now, it looks like everyone area-wide will stay below 80 for Wednesday. 86 degrees is our seasonal high for the 11th of June.

Dry and pleasant weather returns for Thursday and Friday, with below normal temperatures and lots of sunshine. Dry and warmer for Saturday with highs back in the upper 80’s as scattered afternoon showers and a few storms will be possible by the end of the weekend and the beginning of next week.

