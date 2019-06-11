Legal Hands Free Options

CHATTANOOGA, Tennessee (WDEF) – The Tennessee Hands Free Law will go into effect on July 1, 2019.

The law says that you cannot physically hold or support your phone with any part of your body.

There are many different options available for your car to be compliant.

You can purchase new Bluetooth technology to have it installed, get a plug and play device or a car mount.

Georgia’s hands free law went into effect in 2018 and Bluetooth installations are on the rise.

Andy Carson of The Radio Clinic says, “We have seen, with Georgia being so close, we’ve seen a high influx of Bluetooth installs in the last year. Here recently, since the new law is taking effect July first in Tennessee we’ve seen a high influx of Bluetooth installs.”

Getting a touchscreen Bluetooth device installed in your car can cost well over $300

A cheaper way to make sure your car is ready next month is to install a phone mount.

Tom Huskin who is the manager of operations at Best Buy says, “With the new law in effect,they make sure that you don’t have your device in your hand. So you can mount these on your vehicle, use these as a touchscreen which would be in compliance with the new laws and also having the plug and play devices as well. Where we can incorporate the technology that is already in your particular device to where it can be hands free and plugged into your system and the audio and sound can come through your speaker system with the car as well.”

Drivers may also use an earpiece, headphone, or a device that can be worn on a wrist that uses voice communication.

Whatever you choose to do, just make sure that your phone is not touching your body.