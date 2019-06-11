GA Fire Commissioner’s Office rules Trenton fire an arson

TRENTON, Georgia (WDEF) – Fire investigators believe a house fire in Trenton is an arson case.

It happened at a home on Swift Lane around 10:20 PM.

Investigators with the Safety Fire Commissioner’s Office says it started in the back bedroom.

The home suffered major damage.

If you have information that could identify the suspect, call the Arson Hotline at 1‐800‐282‐5804.

The Fire Commissioner’s Office offers rewards up to $10,000 for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the arsonist(s).