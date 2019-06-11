Four suspected drug overdose deaths in just over 24-hours

Joeli Poole
CHATTANOOGA, Tennessee (WDEF) – The Chattanooga Police Department are warning people about extremely dangerous drugs.

Police have responded to four suspected drug overdose deaths in just over 24-hours

Credit to Chattanooga Police Department
Toxicology screens are pending, but officers have determined the four deaths involve the use of illicit drugs.

The number of overdose deaths in a small amount of time is reflective of extremely dangerous drugs being sold and used.

Police are warning people of this drug.

CPD has not released the names of those who overdosed or the name of the suspected drugs that led to their deaths.

Credit to Chattanooga Police Department

If you witness an overdose call 911  and do not leave the person alone until help arrives.

