Dalton Soccer Star Omar Hernandez Named Gatorade National Player of the Year

Dalton, GA-WDEF-TV) Last week Dalton high school soccer star Omar Hernandez won his second straight Gatorade state player of the year award. On Tuesday he took it to another level. Hernandez was named the Gatorade national soccer player of the year.

Omar Hernandez was just chillin’ when he learned he was named the nation’s best high school soccer player.

Said Hernandez:”I got a phone call when I was on vacation actually. At that time I was fishing, and I actually get a random phone call. You know. I won it.”

Hernandez was the driving force behind the Catamounts perfect 23-0 season, which ended with a state championship. He scored 16 goals with 17 assists.

Said assistant Dalton coach Blair Chlevisch:”I mean he takes free kicks with the best of them. Shots that you would think are just impossible make, and he’s hitting them off corners. Good night. Who can do that? I mean even referees have commented during a game. Wow that’s impressive.”

What’s impressive are the names on that Gatorade player of the year trophy.

Past winners include Peyton Manning and LeBron James, and now Omar Hernandez has his name engraved along side of them.

Said Hernandez:”Oh yeah. It’s huge and an exciting feeling knowing guys like that have won championships are world-wide known. It’s a huge honor to be apart of this program. Winning this award, I get to go to California and go to the ESPY’s. The red carpet. See famous people. See what it’s like, so it’s just a huge honor.”

So yeah, a young kid from Dalton will be among the sports super stars at the ESPY’s next month.

Said Chlevisch: “This is awesome. This is just amazing.”

Said Hernandez: “You know it’s a huge honor. Blessed to be apart of this.”