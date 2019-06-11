VW union voting starts Wednesday

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – Voting soon starts for Volkswagen Chattanooga workers.

“It’s going to be super close,” VW Team Member April Ziegler said

Workers will begin voting on whether or not they want to be represented by the UAW for collective bargaining.

“I’d like people to know that Volkswagen is not as bad as people from the UAW are making it out to be,” VW Team Lead Keri Menendez said. “We have really good benefits. In my opinion they take care of us.”

“Every day people drive our cars. So it’s an honor to be able to work there,” VW employee Taylor Fugate said. “I hope as to for us to unionize that we could make things better as the work environment in the shop could be better.”

The vote comes amid lots of campaigning from groups against the union and the union itself.

“It gives workers that voice to sit across the table with management and determine their own fate,” UAW International Spokesperson Brian Rothenberg said.

“This is every important for our community and everyone in it. So I hope all of the workers who are involved in this vote have educated themselves that they do go out and exercise their vote,” Southern Momentum Anti-UAW attorney Maury Nicely said.

In 2014, workers took a similar vote and it was close, but ultimately, it was voted down.

Workers can vote on Wednesday, Thursday, or Friday.