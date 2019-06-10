CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – Some up and coming writers are spending part of their summer learning their craft.

They are taking part in a special writer’s camp.

At the same time, they are developing a passion for reading, and writing.

Rhonda Sixto is the lead instructor for the students from 6th through 12th grade.

“We are building future leaders, absolutely. And a lot of these students they are choosing to be here. They could be home in bed sleeping until 11, 12 o’clock. But instead they are choosing to take on this task.”

The classes are being held inside the Barnes and Noble at Hamilton Place Mall.

Sarah-Nicole Jackson is a student at the Chattanooga School for the Arts and Sciences.

She is already a published author, and sees this value of this writing camp.

“It’s just like all positive vibes. There’s really no negativity here. We all help each other, give advice to each other, and we have fun.”

At the end of the camp, all the students will have a rough draft of their book written.

They will then show off their work to their family, friends and teachers coming up this fall.