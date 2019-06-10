Woman finds razor blade on Walmart shopping cart handle

CLEVELAND, Tenn. (WDEF) — Walmart is responding after a woman finds a razor blade underneath the handle bar of a shopping cart at a store in Cleveland.

It happened on Friday at the Walmart on Keith Street. The woman was not hurt. After this incident she told a store manager.

Walmart issued the following statement:

“We are aware of the situation and appalled that someone would do this in our stores. While we’ve found no further signs of tampering, we inspected the other carts to help ensure the safety of our customers and associates.”

Cleveland Police say no police report was issued for this incident. But they say a similar case happened at the other Walmart in Cleveland on Treasury Drive in March.

Experts say shoplifters sometimes do this as a way to remove tags from electronics.