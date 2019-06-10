Woman charged with slashing man in Athens

ATHENS, Tennessee (WDEF) – Athens police say got two descriptions of suspects for a stabbing Sunday night.

But they didn’t arrest either of them.

Officers responded to a stabbing at the Clem Jones Apartment complex around 10:30 PM.

They found a man with a towel wrapped around his arm where he had been cut and a woman.

They gave police names and descriptions of two people they say stabbed him.

But after further investigation, the officers believed that the woman, herself, stabbed the man when the couple got into a fight.

They have charged Whittney Scruggs with Aggravated Assault and Make False Reports.