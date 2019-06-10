Wildfire forces hundreds to flee California Six Flags

A popular Southern California amusement park will reopen Monday after a wildfire prompted a dramatic evacuation. A fast-moving brush fire pushed flames dangerously close to a packed Six Flags Magic Mountain Sunday. Crews are battling at least six fires burning across California this morning.

There’s no official word on the cause of the fire but the area is a tinderbox right now, reports CBS News’ Janet Shamlian. Searing heat and high winds are creating perfect conditions for fire.

Video on social media showed hundreds of people streaming out the park. Some were still on rides when thick smoke turned the sky dark.

“It was like getting in our eyes and we couldn’t see for a little bit and they gave us like these masks to wear,” Six Flags Magic Mountain employee Manuel Rodriguez said. “It was pretty scary.”

Park officials quickly evacuated guests for safety reasons but fire officials told some to stay in the parking lot due to road closures.

Meanwhile, north of Sacramento, more than 500 firefighters worked to get the Sand Fire under control. In a controversial move, utility company PG&E cut power to more than 20,000 in Northern California as a precaution. The company is under increasing pressure after an investigation found its power lines caused last year’s Camp Fire which killed more than 80 people.

“We certainly understand that it’s inconvenient for customers to be without power,” said PG&E spokesperson Paul Moreno. “We also want to keep these communities safe. So when these extreme fire conditions call for it, we’re doing a public safety power shutoff.”

PG&E has restored power to most of its customers thought fire threat continues for the next few days.

There’s also an excessive heat watch in many areas through Tuesday. Temperatures are expected near triple digits, just the beginning of what could be another menacing fire season.