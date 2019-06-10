Tyson recalls 95 tons of chicken fritters over plastic parts

Tyson Foods is recalling almost 191,000 pounds of chicken fritters after schools complained about finding pieces of hard plastic in the ready-to-eat products.

The food company said it distributed the recalled products to institutional food service locations in 29 states, nut

The move comes a month after Tyson expanded a separate recall of nearly 12 million pounds chicken strips over concerns they may contain pieces of metal.

The move comes a month after the food company expanded a separate recall to include about 11.8 million pounds of frozen, ready-to-eat chicken strips over concerns the products may contain pieces of metal.

The latest recall involves bags of fritters produced Feb. 28, 2019, and shipped to institutional food service locations nationwide but not to retailers, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service n(FSIS). The affected products were not part of the food provided by the USDA for the national school lunch program, the agency said late Friday in a statement.

Tyson had advised the FSIS of three complaints from schools of foreign material in the breaded chicken product on Wednesday, according to the agency. Tyson has not received any reports of injuries or illnesses from the pieces of clear plastic and soft gray plastic in the product, the company said in a news release.

The product was produced at one plant location and sent to distribution centers in 29 states: Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, Montana, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia and Wisconsin.

The recall involves cases containing four 8.2-pound bags of fully cooked, whole grain Golden Crispy Chicken Chunk Fritters-CN and case code 0599NHL02 — the bags bear the establishment number “P-1325” inside the USDA market of inspection.

Consumers with questions and call toll-free line at 1-888-747-7611 Monday through Friday 8 a.m.–5 p.m. Central time.

The Tyson recall comes a week after Perdue Foods recalled almost 16 tons of of ready-to-eat “Simply Smart” organic chicken sold by retailers nationwide because the products may contain pieces of bone.