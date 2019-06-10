Rhea news site editor faces drug charges

DUNLAP, Tennessee (WDEF) – Dayton Police have filed drug charges against the managing editor of a local news site.

Elmer Harris is the managing editor of RheaReview.com.

According to the arrest report, police got a tip about someone wanting to sell some meth.

The officer says he called Harris and arranged a purchase of an “8 ball” for two hundred dollars.

He says they exchanged the money and drugs in a parking lot and then arrested Harris.

He faces charges of meth and controlled substances for resale.