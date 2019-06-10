Mother of 13-year-old shooting victim speaks out

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (Tenn.) — The mother of one of the victims of the shooting that happened outside of Riverbend is explaining how her son is doing.

“I dropped to the ground. I didn’t know what to think. All I could do was scream ‘God no,'” a mother of one of the victims said.

More than a week ago, two 13-year-old boys were shot.

‘All I know is a fight broke out and once he tried to defend himself that is when he was shot,” she said.

Chattanooga Police say 14 year old boy was arrested and charged with two counts of attempted murder, aggravated assault and a weapons violation.

The mother of one of the victims, who didn’t want to be identified, says her son was shot twice in the chest.

She says one bullet grazed him and the other went through. The boy is still recovering in the hospital, but according to his mother his condition has improved tremendously.

“He is able to feed himself. He is able to walk. He is able to get in and out of the bed. You know, we are just taking it one step at a time,” the mother said.

She is following the investigation and thankful for the officers involved in the case.

“If they didn’t stop my son from running, my son wouldn’t be here,” she said.

While her son recovers, she hopes the 14 year old suspect realizes the magnitude of what he has done.

“I just want justice served, because my child could’ve died,” the mother said.

The mother does not know when her son will be released from the hospital, but she hopes it is soon.

She says doctors told her they expect her son to make a full recovery.

