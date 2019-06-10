Mocs Football Adds Bradley Central Grad Jay Person to the Team

(gomocs.com) UTC head coach Rusty Wright announced the addition of Jay Person to the Mocs roster today. Person was a three-star prep product at Bradley Central High School in Cleveland, Tenn., and spent last season at Appalachian State.

“The first time I saw Jay was at our 7-on-7 camp when he was a sophomore,” stated Wright. “I continued to follow him through the recruiting process when he was in high school and we are excited that he decided to come home to finish his collegiate career.”

Person played in two games as a true freshman at Appalachian State last season, but was able to redshirt under the NCAA’s new four-game rule. He was an all-state linebacker as a senior at Bradley Center, leading the Bears to a 10-3 mark and an appearance in the 6A quarterfinals.

Person posted 107 tackles (53 solo), 25 tackles for loss and 14 sacks on his was to Region 2-6A Defensive Player of the Year honors. A three-year starter, he finished his prep career with 270 tackles, 54 tackles for loss and 24 sacks and played in the 2017 Toyota East West Football All-Star Classic.