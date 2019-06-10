Mayor Coppinger optimistic about his tax hike proposal

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – The debate over a tax hike for Hamilton County has been sharp.

But County Mayor Jim Coppinger says he is still optimistic that his budget, with an emphasis on new schools money, will pass.

After the first official presentation of the budget before the County Commission last Wednesday, several of the commissioners indicated that they will likely NOT vote for the tax increase.

A couple of commissioners were unwilling to announce their decision this early, and one commissioner was not present.

So an easy passage of the budget is far from a done deal.

“The comments that I’ve heard have just been comments that have been made to the public, to the press, I haven’t been talking with commissioners as of yet. I understand their concerns, that’s a huge commitment, taxes are something I’m not a fan of, it takes a lot of courage to be able to support taxes. So,again, I’m sympathetic to what the commission’s going through right now.”

The budget will be discussed at least two more times before the vote is taken on June 26th.