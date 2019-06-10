Helicopter crashes into Midtown Manhattan building

A helicopter crashed into a building Monday afternoon in Midtown Manhattan, according to the New York City Fire Department. The crash reportedly sparked a two-alarm fire at the building, located at 787 7th Avenue between 49th and 50th streets.

A New York City Police department source told CBS News that the helicopter crash landed on the roof but did not go into the building.

MAN 2-ALARM 787 7 AVE, HIGH RISE HELICOPTER CRASH INTO BUILDING, — FDNYalerts (@FDNYAlerts) June 10, 2019

One person was aboard the helicopter. A FDNY official told CBS News that a fire is going on but there are no reports of injuries at this time.

Trending News

- Advertisement -

CBS New York reports that Gov. Andrew Cuomo is on the scene.

“There was a helicopter that made a forced landing, emergency landing, or landed on the roof of the building for one reason or another,” Cuomo said. “There was a fire that happened when the helicopter hit the roof … The fire department believes the fire is under control. There may be casualties involved with people who were in the helicopter.”

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said told CBS New York that preliminary information indicates the helicopter had some kind of emergency and had to do a hard landing. He said it does not appear to be terror-related.

“If you’re a New Yorker you have a level of PTSD from 9/11… so as soon as you hear an aircraft hit a building, I think my mind goes where every New Yorker’s mind goes. But there’s no indication that that is the case,” Cuomo said.

This is a developing story.