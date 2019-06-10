District Attorney General Neal Pinkston wins NAACP Award

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) -The NAACP of Chattanooga has awarded the Thurgood Marshall Prestigious Award to local District Attorney General Neal Pinkston.

It is the highest award the organization gives for Criminal Justice and Community Activism.

The District Attorney is the first non-African-American to win the award.

The NAACP held its Criminal Justice Seminar on Saturday.

Other law enforcement officers in attendance included Chief Deputy Eric Tucker from Chattanooga Police Department, Sgt. Yolanda Ward and Sgt. Jessica White from the Sheriff Department, and Sgt. Jason Holmes from the Chattanooga Police Department.