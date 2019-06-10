Dallas Keuchel Looks Sharp in Organizational Debut With Rome Braves

Rome, GA-(WDEF-TV) Newly acquired Braves pitcher Dallas Keuchel hasn’t pitched in a game all season, but he sure didn’t look rusty Monday in his organizational debut with the Class-A Rome Braves. News 12’s Angela Moryan follows up on the Cy Young Award winner.

Dallas Keuchcel came into his first appearance with the Braves organization expecting to throw 90-95 pitches or 5-6 innings. However, with no runs, no walks, and just one hit through six innings, the Braves let him go one more. Keuchel finished the game with 9 strike outs. 71 percent of his 77 pitches were strikes. Keuchel didn’t throw anything super hard. His fast balls were peaking around 89 miles per hour, which is consistent with his average last season with the Houston Astros. All things considered, he says he’s feeling great.

Said Keuchel: “First of all, I think it was a lot more fun for me than it has been in a long time, so it was nice to get back out there, get some adrenaline pumping from game competition. And just trying to execute as many pitches as I could. Just being in the clubhouse is one of my most favorite things. you’ve got guys here in the Sally league, obviously dreaming of getting to the bigs, you see a big leaguer come in and they’re all excited and that gets me excited just because I’ve been on the other end of that plenty of times with rehab guys when I was in the minor leagues. We’re all having fun here. It’s just nice to get back to a clubhouse with guys who have the same goals.”

No word yet on when Keuchel’s next start will be. A normal schedule would put him starting on Saturday. Whether that will be with Gwinnett or Rome is still to be decided. Keuchel says he’ll have to see how he’s feeling after the next couple days to fully assess how ready he is to make that jump back up to the big leagues.