An investigation is underway after a mysterious man was spotted outside a church with a gas can on fire.

It happened Sunday morning at the Wesleyann Missionary Baptist Church in Apison, near the Hamilton County/Bradley County line.

A game camera captured a man with a gas can and some flames.

There has been no reported property damage or damage to the church.

They think he was trying to set the church on fire.

Anyone with any information can call the Police