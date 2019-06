CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — Avid runners braved the weather this morning for the Chattanooga Track Club’s annual Riverbend Run.

Our own Angela Moryan was out bright and early to welcome the runners this morning.

The Riverbend Run ends the couple weeks of Riverbend events.

Runners had a 5 and 10K option, enjoying the view of the Tennessee River along the way.

