One dead, several injured after crane collapse in Dallas

CBS News Dallas Forth Worth reported one person is dead and two people are in critical condition after a crane collapsed onto the Elan City Lights building. Three others are in serious condition, though one person was already released from the hospital. Dallas Fire and Rescue confirmed to CBS News two rescues occurred.
“Multiple resources, to include Fire Operations, Emergency Medical Services, Urban Search and Rescue and Hazardous Materials assets, have been dispatched to the scene to help mitigate the situation. There have been reports of multiple injuries, but no confirmed details at this time,” Dallas Fire and Rescue said in a statement.
Video of the crane collapse was captured by Dallas residents on Twitter.
The DFW Scanner, a news blog dedicated to informing the North Texas and Dallas area of emergency and public safety alerts, posted a photo of the damage on its official Twitter page.
The crane collapse comes as strong weather and storms hit the Dallas metropolitan area. The National Weather Service said the region spanning Texas Hill Country and Dallas Forth Worth is experiencing severe thunderstorms capable of producing damaging winds, large hail and even tornados.
There has been a ground stop for incoming flights at Dallas-Fort Worth Airport due to weather. A video posted on Twitter showed debris flying in the air from a skyscraper under construction and crashing into a nearby building, breaking windows.